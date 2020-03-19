People react to Mercer County COVID-19 Case

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region, shoppers living in the Mercer County area think proper hygiene and social distancing will help prevent more from cases showing up in the area. David Gullett traveled from McDowell County to do some grocery shopping in Princeton. He said this shopping trip might be it for a while due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m going home and I’m staying home. I’ve got hand sanitizer and gloves, and we’re going to be in the house,” Gullett said.

Others are warning those who more at risk to stay home. Dwight Robinett said he is not worried about himself getting the virus, but he is worried for other groups of people.

“If you’re at risk, you should stay at home. Take the precautions they all talk about if you’re not healthy or elderly. Other than that, like they’ve said, you wash your hands,” Robinett said.

For Jasmine Williams, a Mercer County Resident, being smart, but also kind on shopping trips helps those who may need resources, including all of the toilet paper.

“Just shop like you’re regular out shopping, wipe down everything. Just wash your hands and leave stuff for everyone else,” Williams said.