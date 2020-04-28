Pocahontas County reports 2nd case of COVID-19

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 the number of COVID-19 cases in Pocahontas County doubled. For a long time there were no cases, but that rose to two cases on Tuesday.

The health department is not releasing any demographic information related to the case to protect the privacy of the individual The new case is related to the first case, which was travel related. The individual is self-quarantined at home.

Health officers are working to identify all people who may have come in contact with the person diagnosed with the illness. Those people will be notified to take action including isolation and quarantine.

The best way to prevent the spread of the virus is to reduce your exposure. If you don’t have to leave the house, you are encouraged to stay at home. If you do leave home, wash your hands, and practice safe social distancing.