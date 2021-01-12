Princeton Fire Department opts out of COVID-19 vaccine for now

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — First responders remain high on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, one local department said they decided it just was not for them right now.

Chief Chad Bailey with the Princeton Fire Department said each member of the department can make their own choice on whether or not they want to receive the vaccine. Chief Bailey said the department decided collectively not to receive the vaccine, which he said was not an easy decision.

“We didn’t want the whole department out at one time. So we decided to kind of wait and take it later. It wasn’t an easy decision because we are on the front lines. So we want the vaccination and most of us are going to get the vaccination. We just kind of wanted to see how it did and how it affected people before we sent the whole department to get it,” said Chief Bailey.

Bailey said although they are not getting the vaccine right now, they still follow all state mandates and CDC guidelines.