Raleigh County Superintendent addresses meal shortage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students have been out of school in West Virginia for more than two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, local school boards worked to ensure the kids were fed.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, they ran into an issue of running out of meal packs to hand out in Raleigh County. Superintendent David Price said they did not have enough food to feed every student who showed up to a feeding site. He said they handed out around 1,500 meal packs already this week and they are still adjusting to having to provide this many meals for students.

“(We’re) not used to serving or being charged to serve an entire community,” said Price. “We are use to just serving our students within our schools and we know this is becoming bigger than that, and we want to keep in mind that our focus is on our students right now.”

Price said they will be back next week providing meals and wanted to remind parents their children must be present during the pickup. He said to keep an eye on the Raleigh County School’s Facebook page and website for information regarding next week.