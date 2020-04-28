Raleigh County teenagers write message to health care workers

ARTIE, WV (WVNS) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, health care workers have been working nonstop. With social distancing being the new norm in the country, many people are force to stay home and get a little creative.

Two kids wanted to thank health care workers and continue supporting them during these trouble times. Twelve-year-old Haley and 11-year-old Katie wrote on their driveway, ‘Thank you health care workers, 6ft.’ The girls drew masks, needles, and an ruler around their message.

Their picture was sent in by their grandparents, Blanche and Roger Cantley.