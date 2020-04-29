Rep. Carol Miller announces $3 million in HUD grants for virus relief

Representative Carol Miller (R-WV) on Inside West Virginia Politics

WASHINGTON (WOWK)  – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced grants worth $3,044,576 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of West Virginia. 

Charleston will receive $651,537 and Huntington will receive $423,2078 in funding.  

The grants are part of the CARES act and will provide funding for the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in public housing.

Full details of the funding below:

  • Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority $651,537
  • Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling $270,716
  • Housing Authority of the City of Huntington $423,208
  • Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg $87,877
  • Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg $192,890
  • Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope $78,497
  • Housing Authority of the City of Williamson $125,466
  • Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $63,569
  • Housing Authority of the City of Keyser $45,822
  • Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville $68,282
  • Housing Authority of the City of Grafton $75,811
  • Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon $38,854
  • Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen $59,117
  • Housing Authority of the City of Beckley $117,633
  • Housing Authority of the City of Weirton $45,186
  • Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant $58,460
  • Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield $103,825
  • Housing Authority of the City of Elkins $28,047
  • Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans $43,325
  • Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston $36,409
  • Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar $33,171
  • Housing Authority of the City of Spencer $47,856
  • Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority $82,461
  • Housing Authority of the City of Weston $12,253
  • Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont $35,259
  • Housing Authority of the County of Jackson $76,507
  • Housing Authority of Mingo County $26,258
  • Housing Authority of Raleigh County $56,904
  • Housing Authority of Boone County $31,155
  • Housing Authority of the City of Romney $28,221

