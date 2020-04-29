Rep. Carol Miller announces $3 million in HUD grants for virus relief

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced grants worth $3,044,576 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of West Virginia.
Charleston will receive $651,537 and Huntington will receive $423,2078 in funding.
The grants are part of the CARES act and will provide funding for the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in public housing.
Full details of the funding below:
- Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority $651,537
- Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling $270,716
- Housing Authority of the City of Huntington $423,208
- Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg $87,877
- Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg $192,890
- Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope $78,497
- Housing Authority of the City of Williamson $125,466
- Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $63,569
- Housing Authority of the City of Keyser $45,822
- Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville $68,282
- Housing Authority of the City of Grafton $75,811
- Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon $38,854
- Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen $59,117
- Housing Authority of the City of Beckley $117,633
- Housing Authority of the City of Weirton $45,186
- Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant $58,460
- Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield $103,825
- Housing Authority of the City of Elkins $28,047
- Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans $43,325
- Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston $36,409
- Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar $33,171
- Housing Authority of the City of Spencer $47,856
- Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority $82,461
- Housing Authority of the City of Weston $12,253
- Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont $35,259
- Housing Authority of the County of Jackson $76,507
- Housing Authority of Mingo County $26,258
- Housing Authority of Raleigh County $56,904
- Housing Authority of Boone County $31,155
- Housing Authority of the City of Romney $28,221