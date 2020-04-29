Rep. Carol Miller announces $3 million in HUD grants for virus relief

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced grants worth $3,044,576 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of West Virginia.

Charleston will receive $651,537 and Huntington will receive $423,2078 in funding.

The grants are part of the CARES act and will provide funding for the prevention of and response to COVID-19 in public housing.

Full details of the funding below: