RGH implements no visitor policy due to rising COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the surrounding region, Raleigh General Hospital has reinstated their no-visitor/limited visitor policy.

“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.

The policy is effective immediately for all inpatient units and outpatient areas. Below is a list of exceptions to the policy:

Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent or guardian only.

End-of-life care limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life and medical necessity as determined by the care team.

Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for their entire hospital visit.

RGH says they are continuing to take all precautions necessary to keep all staff and patients as safe as possible through multiple safety measure already put in place.

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the health and safety of our patients and team. Our team, along with our community partners, are monitoring COVID-19 closely, and we will reassess and adjust the visitor policy as the number of positive cases declines locally and when we feel it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” said Ratliff.

For more information on Raleigh General Hospital’s COVID-19 guidelines at their website.