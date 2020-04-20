Six Mercer County COVID-19 patients complete quarantine

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department confirmed six of the eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. All six individuals no longer have to quarantine.

As of 3 p.m., April 20, 2020 there are 28 pending tests in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Health Department is working closely with nursing homes to coordinate testing of residents and staff. This comes following an executive order from Gov. Jim Justice on Friday.

Environmental Health Sanitarians in Mercer County will also be inspecting child care centers in order to ensure safety and compliance with COVID-19 procedures.