Small businesses now dealing with additional costs while reopening during COVID-19 pandemic

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Many businesses were forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new safer at home plan, these businesses can begin to reopen.

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio, said there may be costs added to the budget in order to follow CDC guidelines.

“The businesses will need to factor in the added costs and things like that for the additional cleaning supplies, and necessary social distancing,” Disibbio said.

Nicole Coeburn, Owner of The Blue Spoon Cafe, said that is exactly what they have been doing during the pandemic. Coeburn said she supplied her staff with materials to keep themselves and their customers safe.

“Plenty of gloves, masks, all the cleaning supplies that we need. Also, I’m spending money on disposable menus, and telling customers they can take it when they leave or we have to throw it away. I’m also spending money on cups and plates and eating utensils, all things that are disposable,” Coeburn said.

Coeburn said her staff will be taking these safety measures for a while. She said items on their menu will not go up in price as a result of the extra purchases.

“We’re happy to be here. I’m happy to still be in business and to have made it through this crazy rollercoaster time that we’re all going through, so I’m just thankful and grateful that I still have the support of the community,” Coeburn said.