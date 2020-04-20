Special Metals shuts down for two weeks after employees test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Production at Special Metals has shut down for at least two weeks out of an “abundance of caution,” after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a union representative with the plant Saturday afternoon.

According to the representative, the decision was made to keep employees safe amidst health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The plant will be closed for at least two weeks, in attempts to let COVID-19 pass.

The union representative says the closure will impact more than 500 union employees. Employees have been told they can file for unemployment of use vacation time to get paid.

We have reached out to Specials Metals officials for comment from the plant, but have yet to hear back.

