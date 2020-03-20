State of Emergency declared in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — At 8 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 the McDowell County Commission declared a State of Emergency. The action comes in response to the West Virginia emergency declaration on March 16 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commission President Cecil Patterson stated in the proclamation that COVID-19 poses a great threat to the health, safety, welfare and property of the citizens of McDowell County. He added the State of Emergency will go on for the duration of the prevention, response and recovery period of the outbreak.

Over the course of the State of Emergency, the McDowell County Emergency Operations Center will fully support the efforts of all Medical Healthcare Facilities, including but not limited to the McDowell County Board of Public Health, Welch Community Hospital, Emergency Response Agencies, including Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement Organization, and other Medical Facilities.