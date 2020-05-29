Summers County Courthouse expands access in June

HINTON, WV — The Summers County Commission will expand public access to the Summers County Courthouse beginning on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The operation hours for the public will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required for most services and are highly recommended.

The public is encouraged to use the www.summerscountywv.gov website, email to the department you need assistance from, mail service , drop off and other resources that do not require face to face contact. Here is how to make an appointment with the county offices:

Call 304-466-7101 for the Assessor’s Office

Call 304-466-7104 for the County Clerk’s Office (Appointment Needed for Marriage Licenses and Record Room Vault Visit)

Call 304-466-7112 for the Sheriff’s Tax Office

Call 304-466-7111 for the Sheriff Law Enforcement Division (Appointment needed for Conceal Carry Permits with the Sheriff Law Enforcement Division)

Call 304-466-7152 for the Fiduciary Supervisor’s Office (Appointment needed for Probate of Wills with the Fiduciary Supervisor)

Call 304-466-7103 for the Circuit Clerk’s Office

Call 304-466-7110 for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Call 304-466-7109 for Probation Office

Call 304-309-5504 for Day Report/Home Confinement

Call 304-466-7100 for the County Commission Office

Call 304-466-7155 for the Fire Service Fee Office

Call 304-466-7162 for Mapping/Addressing Office

Everyone must go through screening questions and temperature check with security at the 1st Ave. side entrance to the Courthouse before entering the building. You may be denied access based upon screening.

ALL CUSTOMERS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS, unfortunately we do not supply masks.

Only 1 person will be allowed per office. Those waiting are required to use 6’ social distancing

At times, you will be asked to wait in your car until your appointment time or until you can be admitted to the building. Please make arrangements.

Only the person who needs to conduct business will be allowed into the building.

When being served by staff you must sit/stand behind the glass barrier.

Hand washing is highly recommended.

The county MUST follow WV DHHR guidelines on maximum capacity for buildings. For county offices this is two (2) people per 1,000 square feet in the building. We have calculated the maximum number of non-employees that will be allowed at any time (staff also counts for maximum capacity, but full number of employees has been deducted from maximum occupancy).

Judicial Annex – 5 Maximum

Historic Courthouse 1st floor – 14 Maximum

Historic Courthouse 2nd floor – By Appointment

Circuit Clerk’s Office – 1 Maximum

County Clerk’s Office – 1 Maximum

Assessor’s Office – 1 Maximum

Tax Office – 1 Maximum

The social distance of 6-feet must be maintained.