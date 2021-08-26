Tazewell County declares local State of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Department of Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency for the county due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Chairman of the Board Tom Lester stated, “This decision is a preventative measure to keep Tazewell County open and our residents safe by expanding the County’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tazewell County’s last local declaration ended in June 2021, when the daily case average

over a two-week period was less than seven cases per day. The newest order comes as local leaders prepare for what could be coming.

“This declaration is more about where we are headed than where we are. The Delta Variant spreads more easily, and this case count will rise much faster than last fall. Also, without Bluefield Regional Medical Center, COVID will stress our local health care systems quickly and they already are treating an increasing number of COVID patients,” said Eric Young, County Administrator and Director of Emergency Management.

County offices will remain open to the public. Vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors are asked to wear masks inside at all times. This declaration will have no effect on the Tazewell County State Fair.

The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.