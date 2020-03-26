Telehealth stress classes available to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center is taking action to care for the mental health of veterans facing stress and anxiety in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Whole Health Program has suspended in-person classes and non-emergent appointments, they are offering a telehealth option.

Starting on Thursday, March 27, 2020, veterans will be able to call for a half-hour long mindfulness practice session. It will be led by social worker Jamie Crosier of the Greenbrier VA Clinic.

Crosier is trained in VA Calm, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). She said it has positively impacted her own life and is excited to share with with veterans in an expansive new way.

The sessions are a type of meditation which focuses on intense awareness of what a person is sensing and feeling in the moment without interpretation or judgement. The practice involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.

Veterans who are interested can call in to 1-800-767-1750 with code 66778# at 10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They are asked to call between 9:55 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Not call will be taken after that time as the practice will begin. To track participants, administrators with the Beckley VAMC request veterans call 304-255-2121 ext. 3180, 3126 or 3125 before or after the session to sign in.