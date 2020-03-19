The Resort at Glade Springs temporarily suspends operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – The Resort at Glade Springs announced on Thursday, March 19, 2020 they would be temporarily suspending operations. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resort CEO Elmer Coppoolse stated they plan to reopen for business on Monday, April 20, 2020. In the meantime, they will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

“We want you to know that once we work through this and reopen our doors, we will be ready to serve you and provide your the southern hospitality that we are all so proud of,” Coppoolse said.

All areas of the resort including all lodging, restaurants, activities, Spa Orange, Leisure Center, and conference center will be closed. Currently the Cobb golf course is open but the driving range will be closed.

The reservations office will remain open to assist with reservations. Their hours are from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.