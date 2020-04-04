TIPS: Safe Shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Going to the grocery store right can be nerve-wracking for many because of all the foot traffic they get, as there may be unknown germs getting carried in from anywhere.

Because of that, the Center for Public Health Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania has six crucial tips to stay safe at the store.

The first two are to 1) plan ahead and 2) go to the store with a list. Doing both of these things will help you spend less time at the store and not forget anything you need.

“I’ve been making sure to make lists before I go in so I wont spend as much time in the stores… looking around,” shopper Preston Caperton said. “I know what I need to get, so it’s less time for me to be in there or getting sick.”

3) Always wipe down with disinfecting wipes any grocery store items you use, which includes carts, baskets and even the self checkout.

4) Try contactless shopping: when you simply order your groceries ahead and then pick them up curbside. This is an option already popular with certain chains like Walmart and Kroger.

5) Keep alternative foods in mind if the store does not have your first choice available. If that is the case, you’ll waste no time in finding it. This tip is especially crucial for those with allergies.

6) Most importantly, if you don’t have to go to the store, simply don’t go, and only head there when necessary.