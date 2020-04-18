Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Health Department confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County. This report came out on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

This now brings the total cases on COVID-19 to four in the county. The health department assures that people with confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.

They want to remind people to practice social distancing, staying six-feet apart from each other.

If you have any questions or feel you need to be tested, you can contact your health care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.