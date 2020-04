CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports two more people have died of COVID-19. That brings the deaths in the Mountain State to 31.

The deaths confirmed by DHHR are an 85-year old male from Wayne County and a 71-year old male from Kanawha County.