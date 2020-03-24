UPDATE: Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 scheduled in Fayette County

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 8:00 a.m. UPDATE: An additional day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is scheduled in Fayette County.

Tests will be given at the J.W. And Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In order to receive a test, you must call the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617 for a pre-screening.

Original Story: GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is under way in Fayette County.

Tests will be given at J.W. And Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

If you think you need a test call the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617. Officials told us they are taking it day by day, and will update the public when tests will be given.

