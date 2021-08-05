Virginia state employees will be required to get a vaccine

RICHMOND, VA (AP) – Most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing under a new requirement announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor’s office said in a news release Thursday that the order will take effect on Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees. It comes amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. Most cases involve the unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts

