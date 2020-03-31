Walmart takes steps to protect employees in U.S. stores

Walmart says they will begin temperature checks and making masks and gloves available for employees in stores in the United States.

Walmart made the announcement in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, saying “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks:

Gaking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions

Making masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, for associates who want to wear them

Continuing to take steps to promote social distancing”

“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.