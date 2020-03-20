West Virginia reaches five confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state, making the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related.

Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at home. Earlier this week two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.

As of March 19, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., 224 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending.