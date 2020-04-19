WV Attorney General warns of utility scams during the pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers of impostors who may threaten to shutoff service. Morrisey said several public utility providers have suspended terminations for failure to pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisey stated West Virginia’s largest utility providers including American Electric Power, First Energy, Dominion Energy and West Virginia American Water announced a suspension of utility shutoffs as consumers cope with fallout from the pandemic. He said if you get a call threatening to shut off service, it might be a scam.

“Utility scams, we’ve heard about that as well,” said Morrisey. “With people suggesting folks are going to get tossed out of their apartments. Not true, not happening right now.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division continues to get reports of impostors using the name of recognizable utilities, threatening disconnects to steal the consumer’s money or information. Morrisey reported one consumer lost $2,500.

“You should research this person – find out. Call my office at 1-800-368-8808 because its better to do that then to provide personal, banking information… your bank account routing number… things like that,” Morrisey said. “That’s the worst thing you could do.”

According to Morrisey, utility scams typically demand immediate payment and threaten service disconnection if you do not cooperate or question the caller’s legitimacy. The calls usually come from someonw who claims to represent a well known company.

Morrisey said red flags of a scam are any caller who gives inadequate notice of an impending disconnect or interruption in service or demands prepaid debit cards, such as Green Dot cards, as a form of payment.