WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) -- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a grant for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help communities provide meals for elderly people in WV. Senators Manchin and Capito made this announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

An informational website was launched for West Virginians to learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can protect themselves and their families. To visit Senator Manchin's website, click here and for Senator Capito's website click here.