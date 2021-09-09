WV VACCINE LOTTERY: ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Today Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of 20 prizes for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Sweepstakes.
There are four more chances to win a prize in the vaccination sweepstakes. West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for a chance. If a resident previously registered for round one, they are required to register again in order to be eligible for round two.
|Full Ride College Scholarship
|Luxury High-End Sports Car
|Custom Fishing/Pontoon Boat
|Jacob Dodd, Salem, WV
|To be announced
|Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte, WV
|Sierra Honaker, Alderson, WV
|Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo, WV
|To be announced
|To be announced
|$150,000 Dream Wedding
|Free Gas for 10 Years
|Premium ATV/Side-by-Side
|Kim Sellard, Huntington, WV
|Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia, WV
|Rebecca Hare, Charles Town, WV
|To be announced
|Top-of-the-Line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
|WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
|Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
|Shannon Hash, Lost River, WV
|Michael Laing, Martinsburg, WV
|Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont, WV
|To be announced
|Jonathan Nicol, Charleston, WV
|Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge, WV
|Paula O’Neal, Seneca Rocks, WV
|Noah Thompson, Eleanor, WV
|Ski Resort Season Passes
|Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg, WV
|Rod Cummings, Alum Creek, WV
|Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling, WV
|Kelly Richardson, Charleston, WV
|Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay, WV