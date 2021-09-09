WV VACCINE LOTTERY: ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Today Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of 20 prizes for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Sweepstakes.

There are four more chances to win a prize in the vaccination sweepstakes. West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for a chance. If a resident previously registered for round one, they are required to register again in order to be eligible for round two.

Full Ride College Scholarship Luxury High-End Sports Car Custom Fishing/Pontoon Boat Jacob Dodd, Salem, WV To be announced Tammy O’Brien, Ronceverte, WV Sierra Honaker, Alderson, WV Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo, WV To be announced To be announced

$150,000 Dream Wedding Free Gas for 10 Years Premium ATV/Side-by-Side Kim Sellard, Huntington, WV Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia, WV Rebecca Hare, Charles Town, WV To be announced

Top-of-the-Line Zero Turn Lawn Mower WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Shannon Hash, Lost River, WV Michael Laing, Martinsburg, WV Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont, WV To be announced Jonathan Nicol, Charleston, WV Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge, WV Paula O’Neal, Seneca Rocks, WV Noah Thompson, Eleanor, WV