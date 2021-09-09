WV VACCINE LOTTERY: ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Today Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of 20 prizes for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Sweepstakes.

There are four more chances to win a prize in the vaccination sweepstakes. West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for a chance. If a resident previously registered for round one, they are required to register again in order to be eligible for round two.

Full Ride College ScholarshipLuxury High-End Sports CarCustom Fishing/Pontoon Boat
Jacob Dodd, Salem, WVTo be announcedTammy O’Brien, Ronceverte, WV
Sierra Honaker, Alderson, WV
Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo, WV
To be announced
To be announced
$150,000 Dream WeddingFree Gas for 10 YearsPremium ATV/Side-by-Side
Kim Sellard, Huntington, WVBernard E. McKinney, Sophia, WVRebecca Hare, Charles Town, WV
To be announced
Top-of-the-Line Zero Turn Lawn MowerWVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket PackageMarshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Shannon Hash, Lost River, WVMichael Laing, Martinsburg, WVGeoffrey Cook, Fairmont, WV
To be announcedJonathan Nicol, Charleston, WVRobert Kelly, Cool Ridge, WV
Paula O’Neal, Seneca Rocks, WVNoah Thompson, Eleanor, WV
Ski Resort Season Passes
Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg, WV
Rod Cummings, Alum Creek, WV
Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling, WV
Kelly Richardson, Charleston, WV
Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay, WV

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Gov. Justice announces the winners of the first WV Vaccine Lottery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories