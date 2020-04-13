WV WORKS recipients to receive $500 payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Help for needy families in West Virginia is on the way. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced a one-time $500 payment is being made available to current recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The program is also known as WV WORKS.

The funding is part of West Virginia’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being issued from the WVDHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

“This payment will provide low-income families with additional financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic and may be used to supplement monthly living expenses or other needs of the family,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families.

The $500 payment does not count against other DHHR benefits. It will be issued to families who were active in the WV WORKS program in March 2020 and eligible to continue participation in April 2020.

The payments will begin to be processed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Anyone looking for additional information can call the DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.