MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced that it will lift its mask requirements in all classrooms and labs starting Tuesday, March 8.

According to the release from WVU, there are no isolated students in Gaskins House, the Morgantown campus’ isolation option for students who are positive for COVID-19. On Friday, March 4, the CDC removed its mask recommendation for Monongalia County. These are some reasons that the mandate has been loosened, WVU officials said.

WVU removed the mask requirement in non-classroom indoor spaces on Feb. 16.

Anyone who has COVID symptoms, test positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to someone how has tested positive should still wear a mask, according to the release.

Masks will still be required on the PRT and WVU buses through March 18. Masks will also be required in designated areas inside the Health Sciences Center for all employees, patients and visitors.

WVU employees and students involved in patient care, including residents, fellows and students, are required to follow separate WVU Health System or other clinical provider’s policies, including those related to COVID-19, such as masks, PPE and vaccinations. And masks will still be required for those doing face to face subject research.

And anyone who would prefer to continue wearing a mask indoors is welcomed and encouraged to do so, the release said.