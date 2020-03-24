Wyoming County to provide COVID-19 testing in Pineville

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Concerned patients in Wyoming County will soon be able to test for COVID-19.

Wyoming County 911 announced testing will begin Wednesday, March 25, 2020 on Park Street in Pineville. It will then be conducted every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those wanting to be tested must have a referral packet from one of Wyoming County’s seven clinics. No testing will be conducted without a referral.

At the testing site, people are not allowed to roll down their windows. Testing packets must be shown through the window to officers, who will direct people in the right direction.