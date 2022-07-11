CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources through its Center for Threat Preparedness and the State Epidemiologist are ready to help create safer summer camp environments by offering free COVID-19 antigen test kits to all summer camps across the Mountain State.

So far, the Center for Threat Preparedness has already given out approximately 18,246 test kits to 32 camps.

“The response from camps has been outstanding. Camp administrators have shown their willingness to put health and safety at the forefront and provide a worry-free experience for their participants,” said Timothy Priddy, Director of DHHR’s Center for Threat Preparedness.

Some summer camps, such as The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, have already incorporated COVID-19 antigen kits into their protocols and procedures for campers and staff.

“Last spring while preparing for our summer and fall seasons, COVID-19 testing kits were hard to find. DHHR helped us in a significant way by providing 2,000 COVID-19 testing kits. That support helped us provide a much safer experience for more than 6,000 scouts over 8 weeks. The tests along with stressing washing hands, physical distancing, being outdoors as much as possible, identifying symptoms early, and active contact tracing have kept our positive cases and any spread to a minimum so far,” said Rob Ridgeway, SBR Chief of Staff.

If any camps in West Virginia are interested in receiving these test kits, they should reach out to their local health department on instructions for what to do.

For more information on COVID-19 and resources, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov.