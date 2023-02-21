CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The 21st century world is one dominated by the digital. Few people doubt the benefits of digital tools like smartphones, computers, the internet, and social media; but what about the disadvantages?

Studies have found a strong correlation between the use of digital media and other disorders such as depression and anxiety. This wouldn’t be nearly as problematic without the world’s dependence on digital tools. The result of this dependence is a form of addiction that generates and worsens disorders like depression and anxiety, rather than treating them. Digital addiction and digital depression go hand in hand.

Digital Addiction

Despite not being considered a formally diagnosable disorder, digital addiction is classified as a harmful dependence on digital media and digital tools. Some psychologists believe addiction to digital devices and media is similar to substance addictions. Use of digital media is only considered digital addiction when it harms the user’s life and is difficult to stop despite its harmful effects.

According to the United Brain Association, Some scientists believe that digital media affects users’ brains in a very similar way to other drugs. People sometimes become addicted to drugs and other substances because they manipulate how our brains respond to pleasurable stimuli through the release of a brain chemical called dopamine, which gives us a good feeling. Over time and with continued use, we associate the drug with the dopamine-induced good feeling. In some people, the brain’s pleasure circuitry is eventually rewired so that the user needs the drug to feel good.. Digital media triggers dopamine-induced good feelings, and some people can eventually only feel good when they are engaged with the media.

Social media and other digital media forms are intentionally designed to take advantage of the brain’s pleasure circuitry. Users are given dopamine-producing rewards at a pace optimized to keep them engaged with the media for long periods.

Digital Depression

Even though plenty of people argue that digital tools have their boons, It’s no secret that social media in particular can have a negative effect on mental health. The constant comparisons made between others’ highlight reel life and one’s own life can lead to feelings of failure and inadequacy.

Digital depression is believed to be a form of mental health illness that can be caused by social media. It’s also known as FOMO, or the Fear Of Missing Out. Symptoms of digital depression include anxiety, decreased well-being, and depression. According to MITSloan.edu, signs and symptoms of this depression include:

Checking social media accounts very frequently throughout the day

Feeling anxious or uncomfortable when unable to check social media

Using social media as a way to escape from reality

intrusive thoughts about being watched or judged by others

avoiding situations where you might be the focus of attention

fear of humiliation or embarrassment

physical symptoms such as sweating, racing heart or dizziness

Where the Two Meet

Studies from the University of Pittsburgh’s Brain Institute have found a strong correlation between the use of digital media and other disorders such as depression and anxiety. Users who use several different social media platforms, for example, have been shown to have higher levels of depressive symptoms than those who don’t use as many platforms.

However, it is still unclear whether digital media causes depression and anxiety or whether depression and anxiety cause people to use digital media as a relief. Some scientists argue that this may be the case.

If the reverse is true, and people are using social media to relieve their depression symptoms, there is still a health risk. Self medication is a common symptom of substance abuse disorders, and rarely offers actual relief.

The Possible Solutions

Psychologists and Doctors may not consider digital depression or digital addiction actual disorders yet, but many still advise warning signs for potential abuse of digital media.

Withdrawal from previously pleasurable activities in favor of using digital media

Behavior that gets in the way of daily functioning

Sleep disruptions

Behavior that causes conflict in relationships

Behavior that interferes with school or work performance

Lying about or hiding digital media use

Some medical professionals may advise and be able to provide therapy or medication to alleviate digital-induced depression, but when it comes to social media and mental health, the best approach is prevention.

That means that the best solution is setting limits on use of digital tools that are causing the symptoms. It also means monitoring your moods and taking breaks as needed when using the tools normally.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If social media or any other digital tool is impacting your mental health negatively, talk to a therapist or counselor about ways to make changes in your daily routine and how you use social media so that it can be more positive for you.