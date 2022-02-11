BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– February, the month of love, is also Heart Month and February 11th concludes Congenital Heart Defect Week.

Heart disease and unknown heart health issues are one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, one person dies about every 50 seconds due to heart health issues.

Doctors said playing an active role in knowing your personal and family health history is vital and could save your life. For adults, your primary care physician should set up a plan for monitoring your heart health yearly but when it comes to children early detection is key, especially with a high-risk family history.

“It’s very important for the pediatrician when they hear a murmur or not benign murmur to ask for a heart evaluation and checkup especially with an echocardiogram to evaluate for congenital heart disease,” said Dr. Abdrhman Hamo, Cardiology Chairman with Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Hamo said it’s important to love your heart by eating more fruits and vegetables and cutting back on sugar, salt, and saturated fats. He also said to get out and walk at least 30 minutes a day.