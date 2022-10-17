CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — From America’s Health Rankings Health of Woman and Children Report, new data shows e-cigarette usage increased by 77% among women in West Virginia between the ages of 18 to 44 from 2018 and 2020.

For women between the same ages, cigarette smoking decreased 20% from 33.8% to 26.9% between 2017 to 2018 and 2019 to 2020.

In this new report, West Virginia ranks 45th from the new findings.

West Virginia stats are as followed:

Strengths include: low prevalence of illicit drug use among youth; high prevalence of physical activity among children; low prevalence of excessive drinking among women.

Challenges include: high mortality rate among women ages 20-44; high prevalence of frequent mental distress among women; high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences.

For more information on these new statistics, check out 2022 Health of Women and Children Report.