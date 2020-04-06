Fayette County Health Dept. confirms 1st COVID-19 case

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A case of COVID-19 is now confirmed in Fayette County. The information came from the Fayette County Health Department on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Health Department is notifying those who were in close contact with the person who tested positive. That includes people who live with the person, their employers and healthcare professionals. Those people will be monitored for signs and symptoms.

All confirmed cases will isolated and close contacts will be quarantined. No other information about the person who tested positive will be released.

“We are blessed top have a community that has taken social distancing and non-pharmacological methods seriously, allowing for a delay in disease prevalence,” said Dr. Anita Stewart, Fayette County Health Officer. “We must remember to keep this under control, we need to continue to do the right thing to keep each other safe.”

The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing. Those who have question or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Fayette County Health Department at 304-574-1617.