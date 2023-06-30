BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Everyone should be able to enjoy the fun and celebration that comes with the fourth of July, which is why it’s important to be courteous when using fireworks- especially for the sake of people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Fireworks can be a trauma reminder for those who served in combat or have experienced other violent situations such as fires, explosions or gun violence. It can cause emotional and physical distress, anxiety, strong reactions and flashbacks of traumatic events.

While it is more than okay to use fireworks this holiday, be sure to check up on the people you love who suffer from PTSD and be conscious of those who struggle this time of year.

Gordon Ross, a war veteran and member of Mission 22, said to be aware that people with PTSD don’t hear fireworks- they hear gun battle, mortars and explosions.

“I definitely am not saying do not enjoy your fourth. That’s why I went to battle, so that we can all enjoy our fourth- but remember some of us don’t enjoy it as much as others.” Gordon Ross, veteran and Mission 22 Member

Ross mentioned the best course of action is to tell your veteran neighbors in advance if you will set off fireworks, especially if it is before July 4th. Simply knowing when fireworks will happen can help PTSD sufferers prepare.