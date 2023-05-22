CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be taking place in Hilltop, WV hosted by the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team.

It will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop, WV on Friday, May 26, 2023. from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. All testing and vaccinations will be available at a first come first serve basis, and no appointment is needed.

Tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available free to the public. Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages five and up will also be available. If a child is under the age of 18, they must be chaperoned by a parent or legal guardian. Rapid Covid-19 testing will also be at the clinics. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are now available as well. Insurance is not required.

For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates and information.