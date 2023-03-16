CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic in Hilltop, WV.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, the clinic will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road in Hilltop, WV. From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., all testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis. You do not need an appointment.

Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are now being offered. Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will also be available. All children under the age of 18 that are wanting to be vaccinated must come with a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required to get vaccinated or tested. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics.

For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.

Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.