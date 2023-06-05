CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic.

The clinic will take place at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center on Saturday June 10, 2023. Tests, vaccinations and booster shots will be free to the public. No appointment is needed and all testing will be on a first come first serve basis from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages five and up will also be available. All children under the age of 18 must be brought in by a parent or chaperone. Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots will also be offered. Insurance is not required.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.