TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — For National Health Center Week, Tazewell Community Health Center is hosting a free health fair, sponsored by ETSU Health Quillen College of Medicine and Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, which will include vendor exhibits and free giveaways.

The event is taking place at the Tazewell Community Health Center, located at 386 Ben Bolt Avenue, Tazewell, Virginia 24651, on Thursday, August 4, 2022 to Friday, August 5, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. both days.

Free services include:

Complete history and physical (by health care providers)

Dental education, initial exam, and x-ray

Lab work: Lipid panel (cholesterol) and fasting blood sugars* (*No food, only water and black coffee 12 hours before testing for more accurate readings on your lab-work)

Pap smears

Sports and school physicals for children

Vision screenings (Only available Thursday, August 4, 2022)

EKGs

Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged. Appointments are suggested for health services. This is also a great time to come out, while viewing the facilities and enjoying some light refreshments, all while taking care of your healthcare needs.

For more information about this event or appointments, please contact Jamie Beavers at 276-979-9899, ext. 1603, or Jill Talbert at 276-496-4492, ext. 1023.