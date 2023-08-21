OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A free health screening will be hosted by New River Health, Valley Health, and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

This event will take place at New River Health Oak Hill, which is next to Krogers on 497 Mall Road from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. This event is open to the public and coal miners. Screenings will include a variety of testing and will also include benefits counseling.

After this health fair, a Black Lung Town Hall hosted by the National Black Lung Association, National Coalition of Black Lung and Respiratory Disease Clinics, and the United Mine Workers of America will be held. This meeting will consist of updates on the black lung epidemic and the newly proposed silica rule.

Bring work history if applicable. For more information, call or text 304-469-2905.