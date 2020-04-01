LIVE NOW – WV primary election postponed to June 9, schools closed until April 30

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice postponed the West Virginia Primary Election 27 days to June 9, 2020. This puts the election after all schools would be closed for the year, assuming school resumes before the end of the year.

Additionally, the Governor announced schools will be closed until April 30. This corresponds with President Trump’s federal closure announcement.

There are now 400 National Guardsmen on duty. They have a task force to train businesses and organizations on decontamination. Supplies are being distributed to all 55 West Virginia counties. The supplies are coming from the national stockpile.

WVDHHR works to prepare for a surge in the COVID-19 virus over the next couple weeks. They are looking to find alternate care locations in Charleston and Fairmont.