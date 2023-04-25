BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Students worked together as a healthcare team in the fictional “New River General Hospital”.

During their exercises they diagnosed and treated patient actors and manikins in the simulation exercise.

Over 70 students in New River Community and Technical College’s associate degree Nursing, Paramedic, Phlebotomy, Physical Therapist Assistant and Practical Nursing Programs participated in a collaborative simulation. HealthNet personnel were also present in the training.

Matthew Snuffer, Director of EMS Programs, says it is an amazing feeling to see students of all different levels come together to care for patients.

“All these students are on different levels, and they all come together to be part of a team,” said Snuffer.

Paramedic students combined both the college and state simulation ambulance vehicles to work alongside AirEvac.

Jenni Canterbury, Director of Communications, said that students were able to learn how to deal with real life situations. Canterbury said that each year the program grows larger.

“We have healthnet coming in, last year around April we did this same course. But we are doing a larger scale this year so students can get that hands-on experience.”

Applications for New River Community and Technical College are being excepted now. Classes start in August of 2023.