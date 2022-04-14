MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern West Virginia was at Crossroads Mall on Thursday, April 14, 2022, urging folks to write and notarize Living Wills.

A Living Will allows your doctors, your family, and others to know what your wishes are should you become unable to express your wishes yourself. It also allows you to name a healthcare power of attorney to a loved one you trust to make decisions with your best interest in mind.

“It allows for family members to have that comfort to know that you’re having things the way you planned it out,” said Hospice of Southern West Virginia Social Service Coordinator Matt Miller. “Things are the way that you kind of imagined it even if you might not be in the state where you can make the decision when the time comes.”

Hospice of Southern West Virginia social workers helped people sign up for living wills from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about Living Wills or other questions regarding end of life, call Hospice of Southern West Virginia at (304) 255-6404.