PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Halloween is right around the corner, and many children and parents are gearing up for the costumes and candy. However, for some children, all those sweets can be dangerous.

Children with diabetes should be aware of their sugar intake. Parents can also take the initiative and keep a watchful eye on how much candy their children consume.

High glucose can be a concern, but parents can play it safe by allowing their children to eat candy when they are back home.

“Allow a few pieces a day, if their glucose is within range. Make sure you are checking their blood sugars more often,” said Constance Saunders, the Patient Educator at Princeton Community Hospital.

Parents can control the snacks, swapping candy and other sugary treats for healthier options. Princeton Community Hospital is also hosting a Diabetes Education Workshop on November 8th.