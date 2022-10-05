CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has seen a 15% decrease in drug related overdose deaths over the last year according to QuoteWizardNews.

Despite this, overdoses and drug abuse are still a problem across the state. Opioids account for 70 percent of all overdose deaths nationwide and are still the largest category of drug being abused. How can West Virginia continue to keep overdose events and overdose deaths to a minimum?

The United States Drug Enforcement Association (DEA) provides descriptions of every drug in an effort to keep awareness about their presence and effects high.

The following drugs were the most commonly abused drugs in the year 2021. Alongside each drug is what to know about them according to the DEA.

Courtesy of QuoteWizard.com

Synthetic Opioids

Opioids remain the highest cause of drug-related deaths in the United States. Both natural opioids and synthetics contribute to the high-level of opioid abuse.

New opioids are being made in laboratories for medical application that are called synthetic opioids. Synthetically produced opioids include Methadone, Fentanyl (a drug 50-100 times stronger than morphine that according to the DEA is often added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin), and Nitazenes (a drug 10 times stronger than fentanyl, according to AG Morrisey). Pictured below is Fentanyl, an example of a commonly abused synthetic Opioid.

Fentanyl compared with Heroin

How do they work?

Opioids interact with receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain. Opioid pain relievers are generally safe when taken for a short time and as prescribed by a doctor, but because they produce euphoria in addition to pain relief, they can be misused. Regular use for even a legitimate reason can lead to dependence and potentially addiction, overdose incidents, and deaths.

What effects do they have?

Similar to natural opioids, synthetic opioids have effects like: relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.

Heroin

Heroin is a natural opioid processed from the Poppy plant (the same source of morphine). Heroin is either a white or brownish powder, or a black sticky substance known as “black tar heroin.” Heroin is often “cut” with other drugs like Fentanyl or substances such as sugar or powdered milk. Users are unaware of how much actual heroin is being used, creating a much greater likelihood of overdose.

Heroin (r) Southeast Asian (L) Southwest Asian

How does it work?

Heroin is highly addictive because no matter what way it is taken it gets to the brain very quickly. Once it reaches the brain, Heroin blocks pain receptors and slows most bodily functions like breathing and heartrate.

What effects does it have?

Heroin is characterized by an initial surge of euphoria or a “rush,” followed by a state of sleep and wakefulness. Heroin has effects like: drowsiness, respiratory depression, constricted pupils, nausea, a warm flushing of the skin, dry mouth, and heavy extremities. Overdose symptoms include: slow and shallow breathing, blue lips and fingernails, clammy skin, convulsions, coma, and possible death.

Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine is a type of Psychostimulant that speeds up most bodily processes. It can be seen as a powder, pills, and crystals. Crystal meth is an altered version of the prescription drug that is cooked with other chemicals to enhance normal effects.

Crystal Meth

How does it work?

Methamphetamine increases the amount of the natural chemical dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is involved in body movement, motivation, and reinforcement of rewarding behaviors. The drug’s ability to rapidly release high levels of dopamine in reward areas of the brain strongly reinforces drug-taking behavior, making the user want to repeat the experience.

What effects does it have?

Stimulants are highly addictive substances that can have effects like: agitation, increased heart rate and blood pressure, increased respiration and body temperature, anxiety, and paranoia. high doses can cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke or death

Cocaine

Cocaine is a crystalline white powder made from the leaves of the Coca plant. It is a Psychostimulant much like Methamphetamine but changes the brain in a different way. Cocaine is another example of a drug that can be “cut” with other things causing unforeseen effects.

Cocaine Hydrochloride Powdered

How does it work?

Much like Methamphetamine, Cocaine interacts with the natural chemical dopamine in the brain. Cocaine blocks dopamine receptors and causes a buildup of dopamine. Dopamine is involved in body movement, motivation, and reinforcement of rewarding behaviors. The drug’s ability to rapidly release high levels of dopamine in reward areas of the brain strongly reinforces drug-taking behavior, making the user want to repeat the experience.

What effects does it have?

Smoking or injection of Cocaine creates an intense euphoric “rush”. Stimulants are highly addictive substances that can have effects like: agitation, increased heart rate and blood pressure, increased respiration and body temperature, anxiety, and paranoia. The crash that follows a high is mental and physical exhaustion, sleep, and depression lasting several days. Following the crash, users crave cocaine again.

Drug abuse is a problem for more than just West Virginia. There has been a four percent increase in the amount of drug overdose deaths nationwide over the past year.

Staying in the know about drug facts in your area is important. Knowing how to notice drugs, overdoses, and more can prevent overdoses and get people who are in need to rehabilitation programs.