Organizers unsure if ‘I Am Ingathering’ will go on due to COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The I am Ingathering, A Celebration of Freedom is supposed to take place in a little over a month at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The focus of the event is to raise awareness of the Opiod Crisis in West Virginia.

Speakers from around the country typically come and talk about their struggles with addiction and how they have overcome it. Due to COVID-19, founder, Tim Epling, is unsure if this event will still take place.

“We are waiting to see what is actually going to happen here in the next day or so,” Epling assured. “Then we are going to make a decision on what we are going to do. We are calling the powers to be to give us more information.”

Epling is still hoping to have the event but said the safety and health of the people attending is the most important thing. Stay with 59 News for future details regarding their final decision.