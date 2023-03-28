CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With the addition of COVID-19 vaccines to the schedules is likely to draw major attention, there are also other important revisions that family physicians and other administrators should be aware of. According to aafp.org, these include changes and updates for several childhood and adult vaccines that offer protection against a wide range of infectious diseases.

Highlights and Updates

The AAFP joined the CDC and several other medical organizations to release the new 2023 vaccine schedule for adolescence, children, and adults. Vaccines that offers protection against COVID-19 are featured on both schedules.

These schedules include notes on areas of each immunization which include:

primary series recommendations for the general population and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised;

links to booster dose recommendations and recommendations for those who previously received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine;

links to current COVID-19 vaccination schedules and to information about COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis in immunocompromised people; and

the latest emergency use authorization indications.

In addition, according to aafp.org the cover page of each immunization schedule contains the abbreviations and trade names for all currently approved monovalent and bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.

Details for Children and Adolescents

For influenza vaccination: The Notes section on aafp.org now includes new rules on vaccinating individuals who are of close contact with individuals who are immunocompromised that require a protected environment. Adults over the age of 65, must receive a high-dose flu vaccine.

For measles, mumps and rubella vaccination: A newly licensed vaccine with the trade name Priorix has been added to the table of vaccine abbreviations and trade names. This vaccination consists of a two-dose series. A first dose is taken at age 12 to 15 months and the second dose at age 4 to 6 years.

For pneumococcal vaccination: A new 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine with the trade name Vaxneuvance has been added to the cover page, all tables, and the Notes section according to the aafp.org site. All children should receive four doses of pneumococcal vaccine (either PCV13 or PCV15) at 2, 4, 6 and 12 to 15 months.

For both routine and catch-up vaccinations: The Notes section of aafp.org states that PCV15 can be used interchangeably with 13-valent pneumococcal vaccine in children who are healthy or have underlying conditions within them.

The appendix has several edits according to aafp.org, with changes on the rows for dengue vaccine, egg-based influenza vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, human papillomavirus vaccine, MMR vaccines and varicella vaccine.

Details for Adults

For hepatitis B vaccination: A three-dose vaccine for PreHevbrio has been added to the table of vaccine abbreviations and trade names and is not recommended during pregnancy. In addition, people who are age 60 or older who are immunocompromised for hepatitis B infection should complete a hepatitis B vaccine series, while those 60 and older without any type of underlying conditions are welcomed to take the vaccine as well.

For influenza vaccination: For people 65 years and older who are going through routine vaccination, any one of the following is preferred:

high-dose inactivated influenza vaccine,

quadrivalent recombinant influenza vaccine or

quadrivalent adjuvanted inactivated influenza vaccine.

If none are available, then any other influenza vaccine according to their age range should be used.

For pneumococcal vaccination: the Notes section on aafp.org has gone through changes on the use of PCV15 and PCV20 vaccines in people who previously received other pneumococcal vaccines. The Notes section also contains links to CDC’s Pneumococcal Vaccine Timing for Adults guidance document and the agency’s PneumoRecs VaxAdvisor mobile app to help clinicians in determines what vaccine a person needs and when they need it.

For polio vaccination: A new section has been added in the Notes section which highlights polio vaccine recommendations for adults who are at an increased risk of exposure to poliovirus.

For more vaccine updates and to take a look at the Notes section for each vaccine for different ailments, please visit aafp.org.