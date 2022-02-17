GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world as we know it – but one thing that has not changed, is heart disease and stroke continuing to be the top two killers of people worldwide.

According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States will have a stroke every 40 seconds. While the fear is understandable, doctors want their patients to know the hospital is the safest place to be in the event of a medical emergency.

Dr. Jessica Aliff, Area Medical Director with MedExpress talked about one bad habit she’s starting to see.

“People are actually not calling 9-1-1 when they have those chest symptoms, the pressure or the pain or even stroke-like symptoms because of fear of going to the hospital during the pandemic,” Dr. Aliff said.

Dr. Aliff said if you experience any chest pains or have any questions about your heart health, contact your primary care physician.