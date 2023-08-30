BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jan-Care is sending a team down to Florida to help provide aid for Hurricane Idalia survivors.

Management at Jan Care Ambulance Service in Beckley sent out three ambulances with six team members down to Florida as a relief strike team for Hurricane Idalia. This strike team will help provide medical assistance for any who might be injured from the landing of the hurricane.

Director of Operations for Jan Care, Paul Seamann, goes into more detail about sending the team down south.

“So, we actually left on Monday morning at 5:30 in the morning, came down and we were pre-staging, and now we’ve got moved to the second location, where we want to be near the path of the, but then in a safe zone that we can go in.” Paul Seamann, Director of Operations at Jan-Care Ambulance Service

Though Hurricane Idalia is still at large, Jan-Care is on the scene to help however they can.