PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– As the temperatures continue to rise, it’s important to stay cool while out and about.

Though the summer heat is typically something people look forward to, it’s also important to be aware of its dangers as it can cause heat exhaustion or worse. As the temperatures rise in the city of Princeton, many are finding ways to keep cool this summer. Some are finding shade, while others are enjoying a nice day at the pool.

Medical professionals remind everyone hydration of any kind can help prevent heat related injuries.

“It’s very serious. We need to make sure that if you’re out and about exposed to the heat elements, you need to make sure that you have plenty of hydration: water, sports drinks, things like that.” Jason Conner, Princeton Rescue Squad Chief

Though hot days can be both fun and helpful, it’s always important to take the occasional break from the hot weather before the heat overwhelms you.