KFit Boutique Fitness celebrates one year in business

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A local business is celebrating it’s first birthday.

KFit, a boutique fitness company in Beaver, is celebrating a very successful first year of business.

KFit owner Katelyn Fry said when she lost her job in pharmaceutical sales at the start of the pandemic, it gave her the opportunity to chase her passion for fitness. Since opening KFit a year ago, Fry said her first year as a small business owner was an absolute success.

“KFit is for everyone,” said Fry. “It’s a non-judgement, fun-filled environment. Everybody from kids to seniors. We offer, of course aerial yoga, various forms. Beginner classes, intermediate, advanced, and we offer restorative.”

For those who may be a intimidated by aerial yoga, or prefer something a little lower to the ground, K-Fit also offers traditional yoga, as well as bar, K-R-X, step, boot camps, and trampoline fitness classes.

KFit is located in the former School of Harmony Building in Beaver. To get involved with KFit, follow them on facebook, instagram, or download their KFitBoutiqueFitness app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.